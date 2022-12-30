A Yankton native will become South Dakota’s next secretary of Social Services.
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as head of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Althoff’s appointment will be effective Jan. 23.
Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring.
“Matt will bring empathy, humility and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,” Noem said in a press release. “He recognizes that family is the foundational building block of our society and will keep that in mind every day. He has big shoes to fill following Laurie Gill’s long career of public service, but I am confident he is up to the task.”
Althoff has served the Diocese of Sioux Falls for the past 15 years, including for the past 13 years as chancellor. He assisted Bishop Paul Swain in developing the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, an outreach to homeless in the Sioux Falls area. He has also worked extensively with the administration of several social ministries carried out by or sponsored by the Church, including those involving education, health care, feeding, emergency shelter and housing.
"I am incredibly grateful to receive Gov. Noem's appointment,” Althoff said in a press release. “It will be my honor to advocate for the most vulnerable in our midst, to ensure that protection and aid is delivered to them in an impactful way, and to exercise good stewardship with our precious taxpayer monies.
“What a privilege it is to join the dedicated staff within the department who face challenges in the lives of those they serve but approach those challenges as opportunities to build stronger families.”
Althoff was raised in Yankton, received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame and later received a master’s degree in education from the University of Portland. Immediately following college, he participated in a service teaching program, the Alliance for Catholic Education, while teaching in Brownsville, Texas, and in inner-city Milwaukee.
Althoff's uncle and godfather, James Ellenbecker, served in the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services under four governors. Althoff said in the press release that he hopes to reflect some of the same “charisms” that his "Uncle Jim" shared during his tenure in office.
Althoff and his wife Kate have seven children. They reside in Sioux Falls.
