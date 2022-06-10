PICKSTOWN —One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown late Thursday night.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on Highway 46 about two miles east of Pickstown when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup at approximately 10:41 p.m. Thursday.
The 76-year-old female driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
All three male occupants of the pickup were injured. The 24-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Wagner hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two passengers, ages 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and seatbelt use by the passengers is under investigation.
Names of the four people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
