South Dakota Girls State Kicks Off At USD May 29

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will host the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program, May 29-June 3.
The South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary selects Girls State delegates from across South Dakota based on scholastic achievement, leadership skills and interest in government. The annual event is designed to teach female high school juniors about civic participation.
Emily Firman Pieper, 1994 Girls State governor, will present a welcoming speech to the delegates at 8 p.m. Monday, May 29 in Aalfs Auditorium on the USD campus.
Throughout the week, participants are taught every aspect of American government from the state and local level to the federal and executive branches. Students will also have an opportunity to learn firsthand from South Dakota politicians.
Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to speak to delegates at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will address participants shortly after their day begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1, in Aalfs Auditorium.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and John Thune, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, are all scheduled to speak to Girls State delegates at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 2.
South Dakota Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen, along with local law enforcement officers, will assist with the program’s judicial and law enforcement segments.
While on campus, students will be divided into cities and counties where they will have an opportunity to run for a mythical political office ranging from governor to local law enforcement positions.
County government and various officers at that level of local government will be the focus of discussion on Wednesday morning, May 31.
Delegates elected as county commissioners will meet to discuss county business on Wednesday afternoon with assistance from Dr. Michael Card and Dr. Betty Smith, both retired political science faculty from USD. Smith serves as chairperson of the Clay County Commission.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, meetings for sheriffs and deputy sheriffs will be held at Knudson School of Law. Delegates will meet with Clay County Chief Deputy Sheriff Paul Pederson. Forensic investigation techniques will be discussed by Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady, Police Lieutenant Drew Gortmaker and Detective Matt Davis at various times throughout the week.
Noem will address delegates Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m.
Additional Girls State activities include general assemblies in Aalfs Auditorium; talent auditions; campus tours; and various presentations and meetings. A college/career fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 in the Muenster University Center.
This event got its start when the American Legion officials, during the Great Depression in the 1930s, grew concerned over public statements to the effect that democracy was “on the skids.” According to the American Legion Auxiliary South Dakota Girls State website, these officials wondered how America could train its young people in the processes of self-government as effectively as Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany seemed to be training their youth in the totalitarian forms of government.
Deciding the best way to learn was by practicing it, American Legionnaires began, in 1935, gathering teenage representatives together for a few days each summer in a citizenship training program on the processes of city, county and state government. They called it “Boys State.”
As the program succeeded and spread throughout the United States, the American Legion Auxiliary began a similar program for girls. Thus “Girls State” was authorized in 1937-38 and is now established in all 50 states.
American Legion Auxiliary South Dakota Girls State is under the sponsorship of the South Dakota Department of the American Legion Auxiliary. From an enrollment of 117 girls in 1947, ALA SD Girls State has grown to its present enrollment of over 400 girls.
