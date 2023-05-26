South Dakota Girls State Kicks Off At USD May 29
Buy Now

Gov. Kristi Noem fields a question from a delegate during last year's session of Girls State, held on the Univesity of South Dakota campus. The 2023 session kicks off Monday, May 29. The governor, who is scheduled to speak Wednesday night, will be one of local, state and federal government officials who will meet with delegates throughout the week.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will host the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program, May 29-June 3.

The South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary selects Girls State delegates from across South Dakota based on scholastic achievement, leadership skills and interest in government. The annual event is designed to teach female high school juniors about civic participation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.