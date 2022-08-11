VERMILLION — Students from the University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences will provide information and screenings on sun safety and exposure for Clay County Fair goers in Vermillion on Friday, Aug. 12.
The students, alongside Sanford School of Medicine students, will work an informational booth from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. that will focus on basics of first aid and skin safety related to skin exposure. The first aid kits will be given out and common farm safety issues will be discussed.
Items in the first aid kits were donated by area businesses, including Prairie Eye Clinic, Avera McKennan Laboratory, Avera Medical Group-Yankton, Dakota Dermatology and Procter & Gamble.
The Clay County Extension Office is also loaning their DermaScan machine, a non-invasive ultrasound skin scanner, for the event. Blood glucose and blood pressure checks will also be available upon request.
USD’s School of Health Sciences students often provide this kind of outreach, demonstrating the importance of community participation.
