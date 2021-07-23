Cast From Canceled ‘Xanadu’ Gets A Chance To Perform

A pandemic may cancel a school play, but you can’t keep a good cast down.
At least not the Yankton High School production of “Xanadu,” which was supposed to have been performed in the spring of 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the Yankton Art Association (YAA), members of the “Xanadu” cast and crew will have the opportunity to come back, take the stage and have a blast as part of the YAA Summer Concert Series.
The Summer Concert Series starts in June with free outdoor concerts — typically at the amphitheater in Riverside Park — and runs through June, July and part of August.
“Xanadu” will be the second-to-last in this year’s series, and, though still free, will be performed inside at Yankton’s Dakota Theater at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s really special to be able to give the students an opportunity to perform because I know it was so hard for them last year to just have the show canceled and be so deep into rehearsals,” said Julie Amsberry, executive director of YAA. “The directors have felt like it was unfinished, so it’s really nice that Yankton Area Arts is able to give them a place and an opportunity to perform, and for the audience to see it.”
Amsberry said she is already getting calls at all hours about tickets.
“I said, ‘No ticket.’ And they said, ‘How do I get in?’ and I said, ‘You just walk in,’” she said.
Also, Amsberry said YAA really appreciates the partnership with the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company, which is helping lift up the YHS students and graduates to have this performance.
The play’s original and current director, Yankton High School teacher Amy Miner, remembers the day Gov. Kristi Noem shut down the schools last year.
“March 13, 2020, the governor said, ‘School’s out for the next week,’ and then it was another week and then it was longer, and we had to let it go,” Miner said. “It was going to be a big party, and we didn’t get to hold it.”
By then, the play was already five weeks into production, and act one was solid, she said.
“It was really fun (this) Monday when we started rehearsing, because we were like, ‘Oh my, are they going to remember or are we going to have to start from scratch?’” Miner said. “Once they started moving, they still remembered the choreography, and we have a lot of kids that would have been seniors that year that have come back.”
About 20 of the cast and crew showed up Monday at the theater to rehearse, she said.
“We’re going to highlight numbers from the show, do a few scenes and just have a blast being together,” Miner said. “I keep telling them that this production is not about perfection. This is about joy, about being together, about having closure because it is so fun. It’s a silly, goofy musical.”
Returning graduates are also thrilled about the opportunity to perform for an audience and for the closure.
Bailey Nielsen, who plays the role of Sonny, the leading man, and Claire Kouri, who plays leading lady Kira/Klio, shared some of their thoughts about the production with the Press & Dakotan.
“Me and Bailey haven’t been involved in theater in the last year,” Kouri said. “We stopped right on March 13, and we are picking right back up now like nothing’s happened.”
Kouri said she believes that most of the returning graduates also dropped theater on March 13, and their return shows how dedicated they are to the production.
“I am having a lot of fun and it’s great that a lot of people came back,” Nielsen said, adding that some of next week’s performers would not have been on stage in the original production, and others have simply joined the cast because of their love of musicals and theater.
But even for returning cast members, much of the material is new, Kouri said.
“You know, a lot of people have the misconception that they have to buy tickets in order to come,” Nielsen said. “It is completely free. We’re just doing it for the sake of ‘Xanadu.’”
———
Cast — Claire Kouri as Kira; Bailey Neilsen as Sonny; and Tim Hausmann as Danny.
Ensemble — Brooke Anderson, Sara Carr, Kelsie Faulk, Brynlyn Hamberger, Emma Hamberger, Cora Johnson, Lily Lawrence, Kim Mcloud, Brynann Olson, Margaret Reimler, Willa Reimler, Ella Schmidt, Ryan Stapish, Elizabeth Stibral and Tori Weiland.
Director — Amy Miner
Musical Director — Julie J. Amsberry
Choreography — Kathryn Rose Reimler
Sound Design — Todd Carr
