The Yankton County Highway Department will be closing 444th Avenue, between 304th Street and 305th Street, today (Friday) for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed all day or until repairs are completed.
Also starting today, East Side Drive will be closed from South Dakota Highway 50 north to Whiting Drive. The road will open by tonight.
