“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, will be from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the AME Church, 508 Cedar St., Yankton.
Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
This program is sponsored in partnership with UCC Church, Yankton. Registration is recommended. Contact the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to register for this program.
