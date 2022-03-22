Two lost hikers were assisted by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening.
According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl, officers were called to the Lake Yankton area around 8:39 p.m. Monday to help two hikers on the island that were lost. Sheriff’s deputies used lights and calls to the victims to help guide them to safety as darkness began to set in.
No injuries were reported.
