Despite recent moisture, the Central Plains desperately needs precipitation to recharge the soil, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official said Thursday.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Hub, provided the outlook during Thursday’s NOAA monthly webinar. He formerly served as the South Dakota state climatologist.
“Large rainfalls are going to have to put moisture back into the soil,” he said. “There are large areas of very dry soils. … and autumn is usually a drier time of year.”
Most of the Yankton region remains in extreme drought, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. A few areas to the north of Yankton have improved to more moderate conditions, while areas to the south remain in exceptional drought.
The Iowa State University Extension Service has conducted testing that shows how dry the soil has become, Todey said.
“A few sites that were sampled have less than 1 inch of water in a five-foot profile,” he said, noting those readings include the Sioux City area.
This time of year, the soil moisture would normally go 4-5 inches deep into the ground, with a capacity for 12-14 inches depth, he added.
“I offer a reminder that dry soils do freeze deeper, which can lead to frozen water lines and water main breaks if there is considerable cold over a period of time,” Todey said.
On several fronts, the Central Plains is racing the clock, according to Doug Kluck with the NOAA office in Kansas City.
“This fall, we don’t want that soil to freeze up before we get moisture into it,” he said. “The tank is empty, and we need to fill up the tank so we get regular runoff this spring. We don’t want major flooding or anything like that, but we definitely need the precipitation now through March.”
That’s a tall order, given the Central Plains finds itself in a two- to three-year drought, Kluck said. “The soils are thirsty,” he added.
Some bright spots for precipitation have been recorded in both the Rocky Mountains and northern plains, Todey said.
“Montana is running 150% of average (for snowpack), and that needs to go into the Missouri River,” he said. “It’s still very early, but at least there’s some optimism for the northern areas.”
In addition, North Dakota was hit with a major snowstorm earlier this month. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported Bismarck with 24 inches of snow, Steel 22 inches, Mandan 21 inches and Devils Lake 12.5 inches. Grand Forks received 9.1 inches.
“The snow is hanging on in North Dakota. There is a (general) snow depth of 4-8 inches,” Todey said. “In parts of central North Dakota, there is more than a foot of snow on the ground.”
But even those massive numbers may not be enough to make a significant dent in the drought situation, Todey said. And generally, it takes 10 inches of snow to equal one inch of rainfall.
“Snow is not the same as rainfall amounts. It’s not as impactful from a soil moisture,” he said. “The resulting runoff is good, but it’s a slow move back to relieving drought.”
The winter wheat conditions are poor to very poor, reflecting the drought, Todey said. Harvest is generally done for most crops, such as corn, soybeans, sorghum and sunflowers.
Overall, it’s a good fall for specialty crops such as pumpkin patches and apple orchards, along with good opportunities for agritourism, he said.
Pasture and forage have also suffered this year, Todey said. “There have been livestock feed issues in parts of the plains,” he added.
The Central Plains appears headed for a third consecutive year of the La Nina weather pattern arriving from the Pacific Ocean, Kluck said.
“It’s a little unusual to have a La Nina three years in a row, but it has happened (twice) since 1950. Will it help? It really depends on where you are,” he said.
“It’s consistently better than an El Nino in some places. Perhaps the northern states from the Great Lakes up and around to Montana should do better with a La Nina.”
A La Nina system tends to diminish over time, Todey said.
“During October, November and December, as time goes on and we get into the spring, we see a lessening of the chance of La Nina to sustain itself,” he said, noting the system becomes neutral later in the year.
The fall and winter precipitation will help replenish water supplies, Todey said.
“The snow in the mountains and plains in the Midwest is important for the major rivers,” he said, adding “It would be nice to get some snowpack on the plains and not just have it be an open winter through February.”
The Central Plains has remained so depleted that it will take extended moisture, not just one or two major events, to turn things around, Todey said.
“It would be great if we could get above-normal precipitation into the spring,” he said. “But we can flip back into drought really quickly.”
The seven-day outlook calls for cold weather but no major storms, Todey said. The extended forecast for Nov. 24-30 calls for above-normal temperatures, which should make for safe Thanksgiving travels, he added.
The December forecast calls for equal chances of above- and below-normal averages for temperatures and precipitation.
The current and long-term conditions raise the question of whether the region could get hit with a bomb cyclone similar to the 2019 storm that created a major impact for Yankton and the surrounding region.
The Central Plains could face that possibility, especially if the frozen ground remains covered with snow and soils don’t thaw, Kluck said. However, he believes the probability remains remote.
Todey pointed to an important distinction between then and now.
“If you’re trying to look for a repeat of 2019, the fact is that it’s different (given the current drought),” he said. “We were relatively wet or quite wet coming out of 2018, so there was more water around.”
The coming weeks will determine how the Central Plains stands next spring, the two meteorologists said.
“A lot remains to be seen,” Todey said.
“And (there’s) a long way to go,” Kluck added.
