TYNDALL — The next steps in the trial process were hammered out Tuesday in a status hearing for the man accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others last week in Scotland.
Francis D. Lange faces three charges of first-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm after a shooting incident involving five victims at a house in Scotland Nov. 9.
Judge Cheryl Gering presided over Tuesday’s proceedings at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall.
She asked prosecutors whether they planned to indict Lange or request a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor Brent Kempema told the judge that the state intends to indict Lange through grand jury proceedings.
Kempema was one of the lead prosecutors in the trial of Yankton man Stephen Robert Falkenberg, who was convicted in 2020 of the murder of his former girlfriend Tamara LaFramboise.
The prosecution expects to file the indictment next week, he told Gering, who set a follow-up hearing for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the courthouse in Tyndall.
During Lange’s first court appearance, Gering informed him that he could request a preliminary hearing unless the prosecution called a grand jury and issued an indictment.
Lange, who was present at Tuesday’s hearing, did not speak during the proceedings.
Also, Gering approved the release of the residence where the crimes occurred, 710 Second Street in Scotland, to the family.
Lange’s court-appointed defense team filed a motion Tuesday to hire private investigator Jodi Hoffmann to conduct an investigation into the events surrounding the shootings. The judge approved the motion.
Lange was arrested at his father’s residence, also in Scotland, shortly after the shooting that claimed the lives of Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins.
Police were summoned to the residence on Second Street at about 5:53 p.m. Nov. 9 after receiving a call that a woman and possibly also a male had been shot.
On investigation, officers learned that the two brothers of victim Angela Monclova were alerted to the situation by their mother, Vicki Monclova, who arrived at one of the brothers’ Scotland homes with a gunshot wound.
Brother Jacob Monclova went to the home and found the body of his father, Librado Monclova, as well as victim Diane Akins. He also found a 5-year-old child who had also been shot and removed the crying child from the home.
Law enforcement later found the body of Angela Monclova on the living room floor of the residence between a couch and a coffee table. Akins was airlifted to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Vicki Monclova and the unnamed child suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were transported via helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Jacob Monclova informed police that the child had talked about “Frankie” and being shot.
Recalling a domestic violence-related call several months prior in which he separated Francis Lang and Angela Monclova, Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman believed “Frankie” was Lang.
Neuman also recalled having transported Lange to his father’s residence at 220 Third St. in Scotland, where investigators found a gun holster.
Between the crime scene and Lange’s father’s house, a K-9 unit found a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with a magazine.
After executing a search warrant at the Third Street home, investigators found the original box for the weapon with a matching serial number. The box was under Lange’s bed.
Lange is currently in custody on a $2 million cash bond.
