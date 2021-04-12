A state prison inmate who died in Yankton this past week is believed to have passed away due to natural causes.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate David Deal, 58, died in a Yankton hospital Sunday, April 11.
Deal was serving sentences of first-degree rape and sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 from Clay County.
According to the Vermillion Plain Talk, Deal was found guilty in 2014 regarding an incident that involved a 7-year-old girl the previous summer in Clay County.
David Deal was found guilty in May 2014 by a jury of rape in the first degree and sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16.
In July of that year, he was sentenced to 40 years in the pen, with 15 suspended, for the first count, and 15 years for the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.