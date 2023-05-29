Czech Days
The 74th annual Czech Days celebration will be held in Tabor June 16-17, but the annual Rich Schild memorial fireworks display will be held June 15 following the Lesterville-Tabor amateur baseball game.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

TABOR — Merriam’s Midway Shows carnival on the midway and the Craft Fair & Sue Souhrada Memorial Quilt Show in the school gym kick off the 74th annual Czech Days celebration on Thursday, June 15. The Tabor Bluebirds baseball game with Lesterville will be at 7:30 p.m. in Leonard Cimpl Park followed by the Rich Schild memorial fireworks display to conclude the first day of the Czech Days celebration.

Miss Drew Hejna, 2023 Czech Days Queen, along with Princess Elsie Pavel and Prince Colin Kubal, welcome all visitors to the annual Czech Days celebration in Tabor, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Czech meals will only be served on Friday and Saturday.

