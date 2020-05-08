100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 9, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 9, 1945
• Bewildered looking birds and more bewildered looking people were hunching their shoulders against an unseasonable May snow storm here today, and green-leafed branches were bowing low over the walks with their burden of wetness.
• Last Friday evening the Mission Hill high school presented a one-act play entitled “Herbie and the Mumps,” and the grade school presented a patriotic pageant in three episodes. A large and appreciative audience greatly enjoyed the performance.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 9, 1970
• Two juveniles are being held in connection with the burglary of Honke Chevrolet at Wagner early Saturday morning. A 1970 automobile, on display in the showroom of the business, was taken on a joy ride through Wagner and then abandoned a short distance from town.
• Dr. Robert Rutford, chairman of the University of South Dakota geology department, has been invited to present three papers at the International Symposium on Antarctic Geology to be held in Oslo, Norway, in August.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 9, 1995
• Yankton City Commissioner Jean Hunhoff took the gavel from Terry Crandall as Yankton’s new mayor Monday night. In her second term as commissioner, Hunhoff became the first woman to serve as mayor.
• The Yankton School Board approved a recommendation for a name for the Common Use Facility at its meeting Monday night. Don Lepp and Sandi Isburg, school board representatives to the naming committee, recommended the name Yankton High School and Summit Activities Center for the structure in progress.
