Little new information was available Monday regarding a plane crash that occurred over the weekend on a Yankton County lake.
According to a social media message posted Sunday morning by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 4:18 p.m. Saturday of a possible plane crash at Lake Marindahl in northeast Yankton County. First responders were called to the scene.
“Upon arrival, the pilot was not injured, and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake,” the social media post said. “Following the interview with the pilot, it was determined the plane was making a non-emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow causing the plane to flip over onto its top.”
The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been contacted and is conducting an investigation.
On Monday, an inquiry to the FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board. No other details were available.
Responding agencies included Irene first responders; Irene Fire Department; South Dakota Highway Patrol; S.D. Game, Fish & Parks; Yankton County Emergency Management; Yankton County EMS; Yankton County Search and Rescue; Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
