LINCOLN, Neb. — A revised statute allowing some Nebraska landowners to kill damage-causing wildlife predators becomes effective Sept. 2.
Predators included in this statute are badger, bobcat, coyote, gray fox, long-tailed weasel, mink, opossum, raccoon, red fox and skunk.
The statute allows a private landowner or tenant to kill a predator preying on livestock or poultry or suspected of causing other damage on land that they owned or control. No permit from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is required.
Also, a landowner or tenant, or agent of either, may kill a mountain lion, without prior notice to or permission from Game and Parks, if they encounter a cougar in the process of stalking, killing or consuming livestock on their property. The person is responsible for immediately notifying Game and Parks and arranging a transfer of the animal to the Commission.
The predator legislation was part of LB 565, an omnibus bill passed in the final days of the Nebraska Legislature’s most recent session, which adjourned June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.