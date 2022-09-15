CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 20-26, 2022
Kiah Bouck, 118 Par Ln #35, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $482.43; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Lamona Whiting, Mission; Speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $39 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Justin Haigh, 44505 Lane Rd., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Lee Venables, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Reckless driving; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Josh Hackney, 1009 Mulberry Ave., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Pamela Jean Kyriss, Tabor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud (5 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud (5 counts); Recharged by information.
Harold Critchfield, Junior, Tyndall; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cynthia Louisa Novak, Mission Hill; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Alfredo Cardenas, 111 Grey Rd, Yankton; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Devonna Picotte, 403 ½ Capitol, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Orlando Serrano Hernandez, 114 Juniper St., Yankton; renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Troy Allen Moore, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Juliann Catherine Rueschenberg, Wagner; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
Jacan Peter Simon, Mankato, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sidney Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $232.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; recharged by information.
Justin Joseph Hefling, 816 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dayvon Foolbull, 1200 W. 30th St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Michael C. Brown, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tully Taggart, 301 W. 31st St. #106, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Elmer L. Johnson, Coleridge, Neb.; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; $25.
Yacenia Maria Suarez, 1300 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Abigail Mutschler, Harrisburg; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Ryleigh N. Snodgrass, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joseph Sees, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Leonard Sorenson, 707 ½ Capitol St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles Owen Thornton, 305 Douglas, Apt. B, Yankton; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by information.
Randi Jo Devie, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Anthony Cournoyer, 1210 Broadway Ave., Room 21, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 14 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information.
Rochelle Bliss, 3008 Mary St., Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Daniel Slade, 411 Tulip Lane, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Suspended imposition of sentence; $421.50; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-strangulation; Recharged by indictment.
Dominique Mary Lyon, Akron, Iowa; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ghatlin Allen Hegge, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Russell I. Brandon, 2400 Douglas Ave. #62, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $1,076.80; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; recharged by information.
Jeremiah James Sudbeck, 615 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Howard Rouse, 120 E. 3rd St., Yankton; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Dismissed by prosecutor; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Nyanut Deng, 110 W. 6th Street, Apt. C, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $600; Jail sentence of 50 days with 25 days suspended and 48 days credit; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissal-reduction; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information.
Bereket Daniel Worku, West Saint Paul, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Justin Joseph Hefling, 816 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dane Michael Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Rajinder Multani, Huron; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kathryn Elizabeth Smith, 2500 Douglas #7, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Linda Kay Norman, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dakota L. Sawyer, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Mya Fernandez, 2405 West City Limit, Apt. 117, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeremiah James Sudbeck, 615 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by information.
Bryan Kyriss, 1005 Cedar Street, Apt. 8, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud (5 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud (5 counts); Recharged by information.
Justin Scott Kotschegarow, 910 West St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Terry Hausman, 908 Burleigh St., Yankton; Insufficient number personal flotation devise; $122.50.
Lynn Leif, York, Neb.; Left turn on red violation; $132.50.
Ryan Leon Saegebarth, Pierce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $253.50.
Allan Karolevitz, 2409 Valley Rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Keyton Klein, Grygla, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Blake Virgil Dilley, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kristine Ann Wigton, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $378.30; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Unauthorized use of EBT - $1,000 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tara Maria Decker, Scotland; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ronald Pasman, 1204 Meadowview Rd, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thu V. Tran, Laurel, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kyle Katterhagen, 117 E. 16th St., Yankton; Careless driving; $226.50; Jail sentence of 5 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Theresa M. Hanson, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended); Recharged by information.
Mahlon James Provost, 301 W. 31st St. #207, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Miguel-Angel Pena Cervantes, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Richard Gordon Ollendick, Crofton, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Thomas Lynn Week, 407 Regal Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lisa Bonneau, 157 Stone Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Emily Tienter, Vermillion; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Emily Nau, Vermillion; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Devin L. Weston, 1003 Memory Lane #A24, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $806.08; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Ray Bickett, 500 Douglas, Apt. 7, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Theodore Michael Thornton, Senior, 115 W. 10th St., Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; $172.50.
David Wayne Little, 119 Juniper Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Alan Wade Baker, 908 Bill Baggs Rd, Lot 20, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Daniel Lee Stowell, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $237.50.
Daniel Rice, Junior, 106 Mack Drive, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Christian Allen Rettig, 2403 West, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Justin Edward Goeden, 500 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dalton J. Sawtell, Mission Hill; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Todd Muth, 903 W. 12th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Chad Olson, 1300 Burleigh St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Steven Ryan Koster, 811 Birch Road, Apt. 4, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Robbery – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Robbery – 2nd degree; Stipulate to facts – found guilty; $6,571.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 6 years suspended; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged by complaint.
Christopher Lee Cramblit, Yankton Community Work Center, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 106 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Randall Scharffenberg, 2905 Douglas Ave., Apt. 26, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Mark Bordeaux, Lake Elmo, Minn.; Misprision of felony; $720; Jail sentence of 70 days with 12 days suspended and 68 days credit; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Mya Iron Heart, Sioux Falls; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Brionna Mae Eckman, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 15, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $772; Jail sentence of 90 days with 65 days suspended and 30 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by indictment; Abuse/cruelty minor – less 7 years of age; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Dayna J. Peterson, Freeman; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Darrell Gene Felicia, Bonesteel; Overweight on axle; $234.50.
Kalli Anne Stephanie Tramp, 314 E. 15th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Charles Thornton, 305 Douglas, Apt. B, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
