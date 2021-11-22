Set up has begun at the Mead Cultural Education Center for the fourth annual Hall of Trees event. This year will feature more than 45 decorated Christmas trees designed by Yankton organizations and businesses.
The display will open on Friday, Nov. 26, at noon in conjunction with three new holiday exhibits featuring Tonka Toys by Micah James, Snow Globes by Janet McKenzie and Vintage Quilts by the Yankton County Historical Society.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is open Monday-Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Extended holiday hours will include Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from noon-4 p.m. Call the museum at 605-665-3898 with questions.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton near the HSC campus.
