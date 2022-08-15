Paul Harens

Paul Harens

 P&D File Photo

A proposed version of a well-publicized, controversial document and a not-so-well-publicized rule change may change the way history is taught in South Dakota public schools.

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) announced the latest release of its proposed Social Studies Standards. The previous draft was made last year by a Social Studies Standards Revision Commission comprised of individuals selected by the DOE from of a pool of respondents to a public notice about the update. That group was made up of K–12 and postsecondary educators, administrators, legislators, museum staff, special education staff and retired social studies teachers, according to the DOE’s introduction to that draft document.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.