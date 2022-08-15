A proposed version of a well-publicized, controversial document and a not-so-well-publicized rule change may change the way history is taught in South Dakota public schools.
On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) announced the latest release of its proposed Social Studies Standards. The previous draft was made last year by a Social Studies Standards Revision Commission comprised of individuals selected by the DOE from of a pool of respondents to a public notice about the update. That group was made up of K–12 and postsecondary educators, administrators, legislators, museum staff, special education staff and retired social studies teachers, according to the DOE’s introduction to that draft document.
However, changes from the office of Gov. Kristi Noem altered key portions of the document, drawing criticism from several sides. Last fall, Noem decided to scrap the entire project and start over with a new committee.
This year’s commission was selected partially by the governor, and included Noem’s chief of staff, two Republican lawmakers and the director of the South Dakota Catholic Conference on Education, The Associated Press reported. It also included three educators, only two of which were certified in South Dakota, retired Yankton High School social studies teacher Paul Harens told the Press & Dakotan Monday.
“But, before you can go to the issues of what’s been produced, you have to look at what else has been proposed,” said Harens, who was a member of the first committee whose work was mostly scrapped by the governor.
Most notably, it seems that the creation of academic content may be taken out of the hands of schools and educators, he said.
Harens referred to a rule change concerning content standards proposed by the DOE that is nearly identical to Noem’s 2021 proposed legislation to block the teaching of Critical Race Theory. That proposal was ultimately scaled back to include only “institutions of higher education.” Now, the portion of the proclamation aimed at K-12 schools that was defeated in legislative committee is being reintroduced by the DOE as a rule: Chapter 24:43:14 Academic Content Standards.
Of concern to Harens is the portion of the document that says the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, the Department of Education and other state government agencies will work together to establish and revise the Academic Content Standards for children in the K 12 education system.
“No place does it include for educators to be there. No place for the general public to be there, other than ‘input,’” Harens said.
The document adds, “The South Dakota Board of Education Standards shall adopt academic content standards. The academic content standards shall specify the content and expected level of performance for students in kindergarten through grade 12.”
“In other words, they’re going to create the content, and I don’t think a government agency should be creating the content, Harens said.”
The purpose of the standards is for school districts to have a reference on which to create their own content standards, Harens said, noting that educators new to a school district can reference both as they orient themselves.
“The state has never done the content standards. They have left that up to the school systems,” he said. “Under the new rules, (the state is) in charge of the content also.”
The other key part reads: “The South Dakota Board of Education shall not adopt academic content standards that promote inherently decisive concepts.”
There are six examples provided in language that seems taken from the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Harens said, but there is no clear guidance for educators.
“If this follows through with what Noem wanted to do before, if somebody feels bad about talking about something, you can’t (talk about it). It’s divisive,” Harens said. “When you look at history or social studies, there are things in there that are inherently divisive.”
Examples include slavery and the treatment of Native Americans, which currently can have ramifications in a classroom. Students may want to discuss it, but under this rule, they won’t be able to, he said.
“Students can’t just give you their opinion in the classroom unless you ask them an opinion question like, ‘How do you feel about this?’” Harens said. “I think, under this rule, you can’t ask that question because how they feel might be ‘divisive’ to someone else.”
Also, there is no guidance as far as what happens if a student or teacher says something characterized as divisive.
Chapter 24:43:14 Academic Content Standards is posted on the DOE website and the public can comment on it until Aug. 17. It is slated for a final hearing and approval on Aug. 22.
Meanwhile, the proposed Social Studies Standards released Monday do not include class discussions for social studies, Harens said, noting that the current committee’s work was facilitated by William Morrisey, a former professor at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
Hillsdale is an exclusive Christian, conservative school that is working to reshape education across the country, partnering with many private and charter schools to implement its curriculum.
The same classroom discussion in a non-public school that does not become charged could very quickly get charged in the more diverse South Dakota public-school classroom, Harens said.
“Private schools are exclusive; charter schools are exclusive; and public charter schools are exclusive. They can exclude certain groups of people,” Harens said. “Public schools don’t have that option.”
He added that there are some positive aspects of the proposed standards, including portions of the rejected document from last fall that involve Native Americans, which he said he appreciated.
However, problems with the scope and sequence of the proposed standards show that it was created by individuals unfamiliar with the classroom, he added.
For instance, the standards specify that first graders must identify the major cultural features, stories and contributions of ancient India, Babylon and China. Also, they would study American history from 1492 to 1787, memorize and recite the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, as well as part of the introduction to the Declaration of Independence, and relevant geography.
“They’re going way too broad and having too much in certain grades, especially in the elementary,” he said. “The elementary has to cover reading, writing, arithmetic, social studies and science. What I see here is, they’re going to have to drop something to cover more history.”
———
New proposed standards: https://doe.sd.gov/ContentStandards/documents/SS-Proposed.pdf; rejected draft from 2021: https://doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/documents/SS-StandardsProposed.pdf and proposed rule change: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/bcuploads/2022-ACS-FirstReadDraft-07122022.pdf.
