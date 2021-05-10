The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during April 2021:
Saba Gvedashvili, 22, and Sierra Gartner, 23, both of Yankton, married April 1, 2021.
John Rogers, 78, and Michelle Jensen, 65, both of Omaha, Neb., married April 1, 2021.
Dylan Wilson, 27, and Tayler Moser, 27, both of Yankton, married April 1, 2021.
Thomas Stotz, 41, and Teri Kramer, 39, both of Yankton, married April 3, 2021.
Aaron McNeely, 29, and Nealy Pesicka, 30, both of Yankton, married April 11, 2021.
Donald Kirrman, 67, and Karen Kirrman, 58, both of Yankton, married April 16, 2021.
Diego Maldonado, 24, and Amber Bakke, 33, both of Yankton, married April 16, 2021.
Matthew Taylor, 31, and Kendra Baker, 25, both of Hebron, Neb., married April 24, 2021.
Skylar Shade, 26, and Lyric Farrell, 23, both of Yankton, married April 27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.