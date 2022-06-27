Yankton Area Arts is hosting a family-friendly, patriotic picnic on Tuesday, July 12, from 6-8 p.m. in Riverside Park. The picnic is a fundraiser for the nearly 50-year-old organization.
The ticketed event with feature food by River’s Edge, lawn games, a community art creation, a silent auction, and a raffle for a picnic quilt made by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. The evening will wrap up with an 8 p.m. concert in the Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring the Yankton Area Summer Band and Mission Essential Brass, the performance group of the South Dakota National Guard.
All proceeds will support the next phase of YAA’s Make Art Happen initiative, supplementing costs associated with tuition and uniforms for Children’s Choir, reducing costs associated with children’s theater productions and education, and purchasing art subscription boxes to be awarded to kids each month of the year.
Tickets can be purchased at G.A.R. Hall, The Lemonade Stand, or online at YanktonAreaArts.org. Tickets must be purchased by July 5. Root beer and other beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Guests will be encouraged to Make Art Happen by taking part in a silent auction, a community art piece, and a quilt raffle.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton, South Dakota. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. For more information, contact Yankton Area Arts at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.