FEMA and the Indian Health Service are partnering to provide COVID vaccination services to 13 communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. Two mobile vaccinations units will be operating on schedules beginning April 19 and running through the end of May. The units will be making two stops in each community, so that both doses of the vaccine can be delivered.
A unit will be in Wagner April 22-23, with a follow-up May 13-14. It will be stationed at the old Shopko Building, 905 W. SD Highway 46.
The mobile vaccination sites will be able to provide up to 250 shots a day. No pre-registration is required, with vaccinations provided first come-first served. The sites will be walk-through, with parking available, and the vaccination and post-shot waiting areas are protected from the elements.
Vaccines are available to anyone age 16 and older. Those who are 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian.
The vaccine that is authorized for individuals aged 16-17 requires ultra-cold storage. The mobile vaccinations units have the capability of storing and administering this vaccine.
