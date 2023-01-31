Rotary Donation To Aid Mead’s Archival Work

One sizeable donation will take care of a lot of little things at the Mead — 45,000 things to be precise.
Thanks to a check from Yankton’s Rotary Club Tuesday, the Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center will be able to finish cataloging approximately 45,000 historical items donated just after the museum moved to its current, larger location.
The Rotary Club works on various projects that members feel are supportive of the community, chapter President Rich Burns told the Press & Dakotan.
“As we looked at this year, going forward and who else would be a good (candidate), the Mead Cultural Education Center came up,” he said. “When we saw there was a way we could help with the archival work — 45,000 things; that is not an exaggeration — and also how important the Mead is to Yankton County, it just became obvious that’s where our next (effort) should be.”
The Mead had collected $1,500 for the needed archiving but required about $5,000 more to complete the work, Burns said.
“So, we went ahead and, through the Rotary Foundation, applied for a matching grant that, we in turn matched with the club,” Burns said as he presented Crystal Nelson, the Mead’s executive director, with a check for the full $5,000.
Nelson said she’s glad the Rotary Club could see how important proper archival is to the Mead’s collection and find a way to support it.
“I think a lot of people see what happens on the front end of a museum but they don’t see a whole lot of what happens on the back end of a museum, which is really the most important part,” she said. “If you don’t have a well preserved collection, you don’t have a museum.”
On accepting the donation, Nelson also updated the group on future plans being developed for the museum.
“I have a team of volunteers who meet five to six hours a week doing nothing but text development, grammar edits and photo selections, object selections for a new exhibit,” she said. “Our next permanent indoor exhibit in the main museum is called ‘A Dakota Story,’ and it’s a narrative on the history of Yankton and the Ihanktonwan, which is the Yankton (Sioux) Nation that coexists (with Yankton) and existed here before Yankton became a community.”
The artifact-rich exhibit aims to tell both stories through a dual narrative, Nelson said.
“We’re excited because a lot of people miss all the things they remember seeing in the old museum,” she said. “It is coming, I promise. A lot of the fan favorites are going to come back, but I think people are going to be really surprised at how many things they didn’t (know) we had.”
Popular artifacts from the former location of the Dakota Territory Museum include the black horse-drawn carriage, Schwenk-Barth Brewing Company artifacts, the cannon and Gatling gun and the Vinatieri family collection, Nelson said.
“Down the center of the old museum was our Native Nations Collection,” she said. “Pieces of that will be incorporated as well, and we want to make sure that is done correctly and is something that is approved by the Native Nation affiliations we are representing.”
The new exhibit will be allotted approximately 5,000 square feet, Nelson said, adding that it will take a while to complete.
“It will be an interpretive story, a cohesive timeline, and placing these objects into the overall history of the area,” she said. “We’re very excited about that.”
Other upcoming plans at the Mead include:
• Opening to museum visitors some of the Heritage Park buildings that have been restored since the move;
• Relocating the last piece, the caboose, from Westside Park to Heritage Park. The early arrival of winter in November, put that project on hold until spring;
• Putting down walkways in the Heritage Park area between structures and to connect it to the children’s museum inside;
• Long term, the museum is planning an exhibit on the Great Dakota Boom, which will feature the immigrant experience in the Yankton area.
