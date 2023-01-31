Rotary Donation To Aid Mead’s Archival Work
Yankton Rotary chapter President Rich Burns (left) presents a check to Mead Cultural Education Center Executive Director Crystal Nelson (center) and Mead board member Linda Stephenson (right) to complete needed archival work of items donated after the museum’s relocation from Westside Park.

One sizeable donation will take care of a lot of little things at the Mead — 45,000 things to be precise.

Thanks to a check from Yankton’s Rotary Club Tuesday, the Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center will be able to finish cataloging approximately 45,000 historical items donated just after the museum moved to its current, larger location.

