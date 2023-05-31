The City of Yankton and the Yankton Tobacco Education Coalition reminds all citizens that the Yankton Parks are tobacco-free.

In 2006, the Yankton Tobacco Education Coalition asked the City Commission to support a tobacco-free parks policy. All commissioners voted in favor of this policy. The primary reasons for supporting tobacco-free parks are the health risks related to exposure to secondhand smoke, the peer influence on the community’s youth through role modeling, and the environmental impact due to littering.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.