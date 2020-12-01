• Juddson Noland, 44, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Justin Grosshuesch, 30, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Robert Burgel, 50, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
