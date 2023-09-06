Quilters, sewists, artists and recyclers are invited to a trunk show featuring the quilts of Diane Harris and Stash Bandit Designs. The show, sponsored by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild, will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 403 Broadway, Yankton.
In addition to showing many quilts, Harris will share ideas about the use of color, contrast, and cohesion to create a beautiful quilt using scraps. Attendees also can purchase her patterns. There is an admission price. The public is invited to attend this fun, energetic and inspiring show.
