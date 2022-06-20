100 Years
Wednesday, June 21, 1922
• Contracts were let by the city of Yankton today, to the M. L. Flynn Construction Company of Sioux City, for 47,491 square yards or 32 blocks of paving to be done in Yankton this summer. Vibrolithic pavement is provided for, at $2.04 a yard. Most of the work is to be in the residence section of the city.
• If six more men join Battery E, 147th Field Artillery, this local organization will have its maximum strength when it goes to camp at Fort Meade Saturday night of this week, Capt. J.D. McCoun said last evening. If the outfit reaches maximum strength there will be room for the appointment of two more sergeants, two more corporals and eight more first class privates than with the present membership.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 21, 1947
• George Koltanowski, internationally known blindfold chess expert who has made Yankton his home for the past year, has announced plans for leaving in about a week to establish temporary residence in California.
• Paul Bausfield, Centerville, has been appointed to succeed Frank Schrawm, Vermillion, as pastor of the Gayville and Volin Methodist churches. Mr. Bausfield is a junior student at South Dakota university, Vermillion, where he is majoring in philosophy. Following his degree at the university, he will enroll in the Iliff School of Theology, Denver.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 21, 1972
• Two Yankton police officers returned Saturday after attending a five-day school for the S.D. Alcohol Safety Action program in Huron. Attending the school were Sgt. Eugene Perk and Officer Lorimer Peterson. The program paid for by the ASAP project federal funding, included five days of study on alcohol with an emphasis on getting intoxicated drivers off the road.
• Yankton National Guardsman received their pay Saturday after returning from a two-week training camp which turned into a rescue mission for disaster-struck Rapid City. First to be paid by battery commander Capt. Robert Schoenfelder was Sgt. Joseph Foxhoven. The 58 men received a total payroll of $13,512 – full pay for the two-week encampment although they got home a day early because they worked all last weekend in the disaster.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 21, 1997
• All 26 University of South Dakota dental hygiene students who took the national board examination passed it, according to Ann Brunick, who runs the USD dental hygiene department. It was the fourth year in a row that all the USD students have passed the eight-hour exam, Brunick said.
• Yankton High School has tapped the Wessington Springs pipeline for yet another coach, announcing that WSHS basketball coach Mike Mikkelsen will replace Dave Hofer as Bucks’ basketball coach this season.
