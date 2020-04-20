YHS’s Show That Didn’t Go On

This spring in Yankton High School (YHS) and across the country, students involved in school theatrical productions learned that, sometimes, the show does NOT go on.
YHS was set to put on a performance of “Xanadu,” a quirky, light-hearted romantic comedy about a Greek muse who leaves Mount Olympus for California to inspire love, laughter and the world’s first roller disco in what could be described as a 1980s glitter explosion.
“The script made it the perfect spring musical for Yankton High School,” according to the play’s director Amy Miner.
That is, before the pandemic arrived.
“I just feel like it’s joyful and takes you right back to 1980 with the music and the costumes and the roller disco,” Miner said. “Our kids are known for really working hard. They collaborate well; they are creative and they are gunners. They had Act 1 (down). They could sing all of Act 1.”
The play was set to be performed April 16-20, and much of the staging and choreography were already finalized, she said.
But, as luck would have it, on Friday the 13th in March, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota K-12 public school districts would close for a week to slow the progress of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing a global pandemic.
“We had a great rehearsal that night, and we were all just looking at each other (thinking), ‘What’s going to happen?’” Miner said. “I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got Act I. Even if we have a week or two off, we’ll share the best of whatever we have.”
No one left that night thinking that the schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year and that all public gatherings — even school plays — would be cancelled.
“It’s very strange not to be able to talk to the kids about that,” Miner said. “They’re a talented class. They are close knit, super supportive of one another, incredibly talented. This show was going to be big, and they knew it.”
For the first two weeks, Minor encouraged the students to practice their parts at home, thinking that the worst-case scenario would involve live streaming Act 1.
After in-school education and the play were cancelled, Miner, who still has contact with seniors in her classes, said that many are simply stunned.
“That was the best last practice we could have had,” said Claire Kouri, who was to play the female lead, Kira. “Everyone was being really positive and optimistic, and Ms. Miner said, ‘We are going to try and do our best to do that show. Believe that we will be back.’”
The moment of realization that students would not be going back to school before the end of the year was the hardest, because she would miss things she had been looking forward to since her freshman year, Kouri said
“It’s disappointing that we don’t get to do the play, but I can understand why and I can accept it,” added Bailey Nielsen, who was set to play the male lead, Sonny. “But it’s our last year in high school and it would have been our last play. It just kind of hurts knowing that.”
Both Kouri and Nielsen agree that though they had no control over the situation, it is better to be at home right now.
“I just want people to look forward to next year because we have an excellent cast. The cast (members) that aren’t seniors and the underclassmen are doing fantastically,” Nielsen said. “And next year, I know whatever Ms. Miner comes up with will be wonderful.”
Despite the disappointment of not being able to complete the “Xanadu” project with her students, Miner recalled a line from the play.
“At the very end, Zeus says, ‘The meaning of Xanadu is simply to love another person and make art,’ and then they go into this gigantic song-and-dance number that was going to be awesome,” Miner said. “I loved every minute of rehearsal with (the cast), and we were absolutely making art. So in terms of achieving ‘Xanadu’ — in a way, we did.”
