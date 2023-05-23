PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has named May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month to recognize families that have stepped forward to help provide care, stability, and permanency for South Dakota children.

“Foster families have chosen an essential and truly noble role for our communities,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “Not only do they voluntarily open their homes to children in dire need, but also their hearts. Foster families provide security and stability by helping the children entrusted to their care resume a more ‘normal’ life while they recover from traumatic events that have happened in their young lives.”

