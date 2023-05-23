PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has named May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month to recognize families that have stepped forward to help provide care, stability, and permanency for South Dakota children.
“Foster families have chosen an essential and truly noble role for our communities,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “Not only do they voluntarily open their homes to children in dire need, but also their hearts. Foster families provide security and stability by helping the children entrusted to their care resume a more ‘normal’ life while they recover from traumatic events that have happened in their young lives.”
Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative surpassed the first-year goal of licensing 300 new foster families in South Dakota. During its second year, this initiative is continuing to recruit, inform, and train new foster families who are generously willing to offer this important service to children in need. The enrollment process for foster families ensures that prospective families are fully capable to provide safe, stable, and permanent homes.
“Foster families help shape our communities by giving children what they need most to thrive: unconditioned love. These families deserve our appreciation and support. We are so grateful for the ways individuals and families show their support to South Dakota’s foster families during this designated month,” Althoff continued. “No word of gratitude, no gesture is too small. Support can be anything from providing a foster family a meal or offering kind words. Please, in the ways you are able, let them know you appreciate their willingness and dedication.”
