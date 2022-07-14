Aquatics Center Prepping For Major Swim Meet

This weekend, the Huether Family Aquatics Center is gearing up to host its second swim meet since opening.
It will also prove to be its biggest, and Yankton officials see it as an important test of one of the year-old facility’s promises — the ability to stay at least partially open to the public during a sanctioned swimming event.
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the South Dakota State B Swim Meet — set to run today (Friday) through Sunday — itself is largely out of the city’s hands.
“The Yankton Swim Team is the host, and they run and administer swim meets,” he said. “They use our city facility, but it’s their meet. They register people, set up and take down and do quite a bit of stuff.”
He said that this year’s meet will be the biggest held at the new facility.
“This year, they’re hosting a State B meet, which is a big deal for the community and for the swimming pool. I believe that helps them prepare and put in a bid to host the State A meet, which is an even bigger state meet. … Last year, when they had their smaller, local meet, they had about 80 swimmers. (This week) I was informed with State B, they have upwards of 250 swimmers. It’s going to be a busy weekend at the Huether Family Aquatics Center.”
Larson said this will be a big test for the facility, and the city will keep a close eye on how the weekend plays out in order to prepare for potentially larger events.
“The facility was designed to have swim meets in the facility while it is also open to the general public,” he said. “Last year, we had a meet with 80 swimmers. We will evaluate what that looks like this year with 250 swimmers, because my understanding is the State A meet has even more swimmers. And when we talk swimmers, they also have parents and grandparents and people that come and watch.”
He noted that this isn’t something that would have been possible at the former Fantle Memorial Park pool, which was forced to close entirely to the general public each time it hosted swim meets. The new aquatics center also offers more space inside for swim teams and supporters to utilize.
The competition pool — also known as the Adventure Pool — will be off-limits to the public during this weekend’s swim meet. However, the zero-depth entry pool, splash pad, lazy river and water slides will still be available for everyone’s use.
Larson said there had been talk of implementing elements to physically separate spaces the public can still access from the competition on meet days, but a different approach is being used instead.
“We went around and around in discussions and talked about, ‘Do you have (separation) similar to our splash pad where we can have a couple gates we can close and padlock and stop people from entering?’” he said. “We decided, in the end, not to do that with the swimming pool. What we do is, as people come in the front gate to do (open) swimming — lazy river, slides, play structures, the family pool — we give them wristbands. People with wristbands can be anywhere in the facility and use the slides and use the zero-depth. Those that come in through a separate entrance for their swim meet don’t have the wristbands.”
He added that when the system was implemented last summer, things went swimmingly, but emphasized the smaller nature of that event.
“We didn’t have too many hiccups last year,” he said. “Last year’s went well with only 80 swimmers. This year, I have some concerns with 250 swimmers of how well this will work with how busy we are as a facility. At the end of this meet, we’ll have to sit down again and talk through what worked well and what didn’t work well.“
