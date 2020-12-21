Undeterred By The COVID Pandemic, YHS Gift Givers Continue Helping Families This Christmas

A true gift is the one that keeps on giving.
For more than 20 years, Yankton High School Students (YHS) have been bringing Christmas to some of the community’s families in need through Gift Givers at Yankton High School.
Gift Givers is a student-led organization, open to all students, that purchases Christmas presents and food baskets for 10-15 area families in need each year.
Every November, YHS Librarian Becky Ver Heul sends out an email to the principals of the Yankton School District (YSD) asking for information about one or two families that could do with a little extra at Christmas. Most everything else is done by YHS students who volunteer for all the various phases of the project.
“The schools email me back the demographics of the families: mom, dad, kid, kid, kid — whatever is in the family — and the size of the clothes,” she said. “Sometimes, they contact the families and get some ideas for gifts.”
The references are confidential, so the Gift Givers don’t know who they are buying presents for, she said.
Once the information is in hand, Ver Heul matches each requested item with a student, who goes out and buys it, usually with their own money. Each year, about 25-30 students volunteer for the gift buying, she said.
“Everybody in each family gets a piece of clothing and/or a toy,” Ver Heul said. “It just depends on the high-school kids. Everything is based on what the kids can do.”
Once the items are purchased, YHS student volunteers sort and wrap them before they are sent off to the various schools in the district for delivery, she said.
“On top of that, we get the whole high school involved with our family-needs and food lists,” Ver Heul said. “The list includes kitchen staples — tuna, chicken, macaroni and cheese, noodles, cream soup, tomato soup, cereal, kids snacks — and the rest of the high school kids bring in these items.”
At Christmastime, each family receives a family-needs basket, a food basket and then a basket of household needs, such as paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, soap, detergent and lotion, she said.
“Also, the Y Club donates money that goes towards discounts on things like meat at Hy-Vee. It differs every year,” Ver Heul said. “Then, they usually get a couple gallons of milk in their baskets with that.”
The idea for Gift Givers came out of Kristi O’Connell Ekroth’s American Literature class in 1998.
“We got to talking about, ‘How can you donate and know that the money is actually getting to the people who need it?’” O’Connell Ekroth told the Press & Dakotan. “One girl raised her hand, and said, ‘My family calls the sisters at the monastery and we adopt a family and take them presents on Christmas Eve.’”
The entire class was inspired to adopt a number of families and pool their personal resources to buy them presents, she said.
“That first year, two of the high school students pooled their money and bought a boy a bike, which was awesome,” O’Connell Ekroth said. “Not all kids have money, so some of them would donate their time.”
Every year, there are last-minute surprises, she said.
“We’ll say, ‘OK. We’re good.’ Then someone identifies another family,” O’Connell Ekroth said. “We’ll have counted the food boxes, but then the next day, somehow, there’s one more or a homeroom will say, ‘We forgot to tell you we are doing a food basket this year.”
There are also families whose children are no longer at YHS who participate in Gift Givers every year, Ver Heul said.
“The coolest thing with the project is that it always works out,” she said. “I think, ‘We’re not going to make it this year,’ and then magical stuff happens.”
It is not unusual for former students or their parents to continue participating in Gift Givers, she said.
One year, a former student, who didn’t have a lot of money, was working at a Christmas-tree lot and offered to donate any trees that didn’t sell to Gift Givers, O’Connell Ekroth said.
“Once, we had a student come in and say, ‘I work and I want to give you a lot of my paycheck,’” she recalled. “‘When I was little, we got a whole box of gifts from Gift Givers, and I remember that we wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas,’ he said.”
Both O’Connell Ekroth and Ver Heul said that Gift Givers is completely student generated, and continues because the students want it to.
“Gift givers was a great experience because it gave us a sense of pride to be able to help people,” Elsie Larson, a sophomore at YHS, told the Press & Dakotan. “
“Our teenagers understand they are blessed and want to give back to our community and to others in our community, even during a pandemic,” O’Connell Ekroth said. “To me, that’s Christmas magic.”
