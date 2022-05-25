Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Brad Hall, 41, Watertown, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for violation of a protection order and failure to appear.
• John Rolston, 38, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Adrian Brewer, 39, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Bradley Frederick, 23, Delmont, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less).
• Daniel Dupris, 37, Eagle Butte, was booked Tuesday on a facility hold for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
• A 17-year-old Yankton female was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca Ferris, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold and on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Jason Ferris, 44, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
