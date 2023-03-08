A list of speakers for the 2023 Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, includes retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant and current Mount Marty University (MMU) criminal justice professor, Dr. Stephen Bell, who will be presenting his research on defelonization and police decision-making.

Bell studied the challenges Los Angeles County law enforcement officers share when policing narcotics offenses in their communities after the ratification of Proposition 47, which reclassified particular theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

