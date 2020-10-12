A fire in an unoccupied apartment led to the evacuation of a Yankton senior facility Monday morning.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, crews were summoned to a 20-unit retirement village in the 900 block of Memory Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a fire in one of the apartments. All 20 units were evacuated and, according to Nickles, three people received minor injuries during the evacuation process due to falls.
The fire itself was limited to a single unit that, while largely empty, was in the process of being occupied. Nickles said a refrigerator is likely the source of the fire.
All residents were eventually allowed to return to their apartments with no displacements reported.
The Yankton Fire Department, Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS and Yankton County Office of Emergency Management all responded to the fire and helped with the evacuation.
