Yankton County recorded 92 COVID-19 infections and saw its number of active cases rise above 900 for the first time in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county also saw four new hospitalizations. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 13 COVID cases, six of which were in intensive care. Also, there were eight COVID cases hospitalized at the Human Services Center.
Yankton County’s active case total rose to 902. The county entered January with 299 active cases.
Meanwhile, there is a COVID outbreak at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (YFPC), where 138 active cases (137 inmates, 1 staff) were reported Tuesday on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. The YFPC has a capacity to house 535 inmates.
Tuesday’s weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections reported no active cases at the Yankton Community Work Center. Also, Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield had five active cases (2 inmates, 3 staff).
Overall, South Dakota reported 2,829 new infections Tuesday, but active cases dropped to 36,155 (-92), the first decline posted on the DOH portal since Dec. 23.
Coming off the weekend, current hospitalizations jumped to 423 (+31), the highest number since Dec. 15, 2020. There were 93 new hospitalizations reported.
South Dakota recorded three new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 2,609. None of the new fatalities were posted for the Yankton area. On the DOH portal, deaths in long-term care facilities were amended upward significantly from 922 reported Monday to 941 posted Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day test-positivity rate dipped slightly to 40.3% (-0.7%).
There were 310 new infections recorded in the eight area South Dakota counties. Case reports included: Bon Homme County, +21; Charles Mix County, +42; Clay County, +51; Douglas County, +6; Hutchinson County, +20; Turner County, +18; and Union County, +60.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1) and Hutchinson (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday showed 42 active cases (35 students, 7 staff), down one from Monday. There were 51 people in quarantine/isolation (-3), four of whom were on campus (-6).
