Cancer Navigators Cope With COVID Concerns

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is frightening. Dealing with the disease during a pandemic can seem overwhelming.
Christina Early wants you to know you’re not alone.
Early manages the Avera Cancer Institute’s (ACI) Navigation Center and Support Services. The Sioux Falls-based resource serves those living within the Avera area, including Yankton, but isn’t limited to Avera patients.
The navigation center provides privacy and reassurance when answering patients’ phone calls and emails, Early said.
“When you’re first diagnosed with cancer, it can be traumatic,” she said.
The registered nurses and social workers provide 24/7 support and seek answers to cancer-related questions or concerns, Early said. The service has become even more important during the pandemic, she added.
With the navigation center, patients and their families can receive answers and guidance at any time, she added.
“One of the reasons we do it is because of the rural nature of the state,” she said. “People don’t know the locations of available services, and it can be a barrier (for their treatment).”
The need for the navigation center can become even greater during the pandemic and particularly during the holidays, Early said. Cancer patients may find themselves isolated from family and friends. Patients may need emotional support or assistance with transportation for medical visits.
COVID-19 poses a particular threat to cancer patients and those with other health concerns, Early said.
“You need to protect yourself in your daily life,” she said. “You’re already at high risk, not only from COVID but also from other diseases in the immediate family and outside world. How do you continue to get that support, and how can we continue to provide that support, in a more virtual fashion?”
WHY CALL?
Reasons for calling the navigation center can range from managing symptoms and finding emotional support to getting help for loved ones impacted by cancer.
The center lists possible questions on its website:
• “My husband got sick from his treatment. Do I call the doctor, take him to the ER or just wait?”
• “What is a clinical trial? Is that something I should be doing? Are there any available where I’m receiving care?”
• “Are there any affordable places to stay while I get my treatment?”
• “Will my insurance cover my cancer care?”
• “Can I talk to someone else who is facing cancer?”
By answering questions and finding local resources, the navigation center may eliminate unnecessary travel and stress for patients, Early said. If needed, the navigators can provide a connection to regional medical centers and specialists.
“People maybe don’t have the resources at their fingertips in one of their rural communities. Not everyone has a health care clinic,” she said. “They need to know where to turn for reliable information. They want to go where the resources and care are reliable.”
STAYING FOCUSED
The navigation line can help patients remain focused on their cancer screening and treatment.
In the midst of the pandemic, Dr. Michael Peterson urges patients not to neglect mammograms, prostate exams, colonoscopies and other regular check-ups. Peterson has worked as a radiation oncologist with the Avera Cancer Institute (ACI) in Yankton since 2001.
In some cases, patients have avoided clinics, hospitals and other health settings because they fear contracting the coronavirus. The navigation center can provide a safe connection for receiving information and support amidst such concerns.
“It’s been quite a distressing thing to see a number of patients who have delayed going to the doctor for symptoms or who have delayed getting screening tests,” Peterson said.
Such delays can be fatal, he warned.
“In the meantime, their cancer has progressed,” he said. “It may have gone beyond a certain point, resulting in a significantly poorer outcome for the cancer treatment. We need a more timely diagnosis and treatment.”
The navigation center provides a holistic approach, such as social workers helping with emotional needs, Early said. “That’s especially important when we’re physically distant from one another (during the pandemic). We provide people with a way to stay socially connected,” she said.
The Avera Cancer Institute offers a registered dietitian who can assist cancer patients with eating problems and related nutritional concerns. The ACI also offers several cancer support groups in the Sioux Empire area.
Those groups include “A Time To Heal For All Cancers;” “Cancer Caregiver Support Group;” “Look Good, Feel Better;” “Men’s Cancer Support Group” and “To Be Well.”
Besides dealing with health issues, many people face financial concerns during the pandemic, Early said. The navigation line can provide direction toward community resources.
The navigation system plays an important part in the way health care is offered during the pandemic and beyond, Early said. In recognition of growing cultural diversity, Avera offers Spanish-speaking staff members.
Besides working with current patients, the navigation center works with cancer survivors, Early said “We check for recurring cancer and for lingering side effects. We look at the whole dimension. It’s a normal part of what we do,” she said.
Some patients may be dealing with COVID-19 while receiving cancer treatment, Peterson said. That dual situation becomes more difficult, he said, but he and colleagues have dealt with each patient’s unique needs.
While challenging, the pandemic has brought forth new information and ways of doing things, he said. Health care workers are learning more about COVID-19. In the process, they are learning how the virus and other serious infectious diseases can affect cancer patients and others with suppressed immune systems.
In addition, Peterson remains optimistic about the current development of a COVID-19 vaccine. He encourages people to get flu shots, which he said has become even more important in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’ll get through this, and life as we knew it will return,” he said.
———
To reach the ACI navigation center staff, call (888) 422-1410 or learn more information at avera.org.
