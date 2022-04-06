Authorities Continue Search For Missing Santee Woman

SANTEE, Neb. — Authorities are continuing their search for a Santee, Nebraska, woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, has been reported as missing since March 27. Tribal officials don’t know if she’s in danger, only that she hasn’t been seen for an extensive period of time.
She is listed as 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and she is Native American.
Santee Sioux Nation Police Chief Rob Henry couldn’t be reached Wednesday for further information, but Knox County (Nebraska) Sheriff Don Henery confirmed authorities were still searching for Wabasha. The sheriff listed Henry as the contact person for those with information.
Law enforcement, family and friends have reached out to media in the tri-state area of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities and others are seeking to reach more people who might have information on the missing woman.
The Nebraska State Patrol’s database lists Wabasha as a missing person but not as an endangered missing person.
The Santee Sioux Nation’s tribal council has posted a message on its website with photos and a description of Wabasha. The council posted a press release on its website.
Tribal Chairman Roger Trudell included a message with the release. He said the council reached out to a family member Monday for an update, but the individual had not heard from Wabasha.
“Myself and the Tribal Council have been trying to keep in touch with the family to ensure our support,” Trudell said. “If there is any information or if anyone has heard from Ashleigh, please let the family know or call law enforcement.”
Any assistance could prove valuable, Trudell said. In particular, he addressed Wabasha’s friends.
“If you know where she is or have heard from her, please let the family know. It’s been over a week,” the tribal chairman said. “The family is scared and worried. Help them if you could. Contact your friends, even just a thought of where she could possibly be would help.”
In addition, Trudell directed a plea to Wabasha, if she heard his message, to return home or at least let others know she remains safe.
Trudell encouraged spreading the message of Wabasha’s disappearance in an effort to locate the missing woman.
“This poster for Ashleigh has been up. Please continue to share it far and wide. This world is fast and dangerous and could be scary,” he said. “Thank you all for your continued prayers, your continued support of the family!”
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has also posted a message seeking assistance.
“As you all know, our friend and fellow tribal member Ashleigh Wabasha has not been seen or heard from for (more than) a week. The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council is asking for the public to assist in helping Ashleigh’s family, friends and Santee Police find Ashleigh,” the post said.
“If anyone has information which would help locate Ashleigh, please call her family and the Santee Police. If you spoke with her, seen her anywhere, seen a post on social media from Ashleigh this past week, or have any idea where she might be, please let the police and family know.”
Anyone with information on Wabasha’s location or condition can contact the Santee Sioux Law Enforcement office at (402) 857-2527 or Nebraska’s missing person hotline at (877) 441-LOST (5678).
Calls can also be made to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office by calling (402) 288-4261 or the dispatch center at 911 anytime.
