Lake Andes Dispensary Breaks New Ground

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes couple hopes their medical marijuana dispensary will help their town as well as South Dakota patients seeking medical cannabis options.
Roy and DeRae Wade are both members of the Yankton Sioux Tribe and are co-owners of Indigenous Budz, a medical marijuana dispensary that is set to open over the summer in Lake Andes.
Last July 1, the use and sale of marijuana for medical purposes became legal in South Dakota. The same day, the first medical marijuana dispensary in the state was opened by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe on its reservation, which did not require state approval. The Wades’ dispensary is the first indigenous-owned cannabis establishment approved by the state.
DeRae Wade had been hoping to open a cannabis dispensary to help her brother and others like him, who had been diagnosed with cancer and would require continuing treatment.
“My ambition to get this going and bring it home is because my brother is fighting multiple myeloma, and one of my aunts is, also,” DeRae said. “I had come across research done in Canada that with the right ratio of CBD (Cannabidiol) and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) taken with maintenance chemo, done in their research on multiple-myeloma patients, it had actually decreased the proliferation of the cancer cells.”
The potential correlation between medical cannabis and this difficult-to-treat cancer is still being studied, according to the U.S. National Institute of Health website.
“My goal is to bring it home, not just for the many cancer patients, but for everybody, for those that are fighting to have an option,” she said.
Roy Wade had been following the progress made with medical cannabis since its 1991 legalization in California. When Lake Andes announced plans to issue medical marijuana licenses, Wade was adamant about working closely with city hall to get a license, he said.
“They said they were building an ordinance and they were going to let us know,” Wade said. “I would go every week or every couple of days to see what was going on and make sure I was on the list.”
Once the new ordinance was in place, the Wades were the first to complete the approval process, which included presenting their business plan at a public hearing to ensure compliance and identifying and purchasing a site, he said.
“That’s what got us started,” Wade said, noting that applying to the state was a separate process. “Then, we had to hand all of our application stuff in for the state, which was a $5,000 non-refundable fee. We got that turned in on Oct. 29.”
While anxiously awaiting approval of their license, the Wades began renovations on the space for the dispensary, located on Highway 281 not far from the Fort Randall Casino and the Missouri River.
During that time, Roy Wade noted that the couple did their best to use local labor and source materials as much as possible. Also, the couple plans to give 2% of its revenue to the Pink Ladies cancer group and to the Lakes Andes Childhood Cancer Treatment Center, he said.
The dream of owning and operating a medical cannabis dispensary finally became a reality last week when the Wades received their certificate of approval from the state Department of Health.
With official permission to open, the only thing that remains is to finish remodeling the shop and stock the shelves, Wade said, noting that there is a wide variety of delivery forms that cannabis medicines can take.
“There are different strains of flowers, edibles, tinctures, oils and topicals,” he said. “We’re a grass-roots, homegrown family businesses, and we want to bring the medicines to the people.”
