Basin In Drought Mode

The Missouri River basin is a decade removed from a year of record flooding.
Today, the basin is seeing almost the direct opposite of that year of flooding, and it seems this dryness will define the rest of the summer.
During the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Missouri River Basin Water Management Monthly Update Thursday, several experts discussed current conditions and forecasts for the region.
Doug Kluck, climatologist and director of the Central Region Climate Services division of NOAA, said that precipitation is going to be sparse in the region over the next week.
“There’s some indications of fairly light precipitation far to the north in Montana and in the lower basin,” he said. “No one’s expecting a major drought buster or a major flood occurrence over the next seven days.”
And he says this will largely remain the forecast going into the week of June 10-16.
“The temperature predictions show a pretty strong leaning towards well-above normal temperatures during this period,” he said. “That’s not good, especially when you couple it with the (forecast) showing a propensity towards drier conditions over that week as well.”
Kluck said this is a bit of an oddity for this time of year.
“It’s an unusual weather pattern in the short and medium term,” he said. “The next two weeks are not what we’d like to see, especially during our wetter season. May and June tend to be our wetter season in terms of the plains and major rainfall events. That doesn’t mean we can’t make it up, but this is on top of already dry areas. This is not what we really wanted to see.”
In terms of longer-term forecasts, southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and other parts of the region may be seeing more of the same. June forecasts shows much of the state of South Dakota above normal in terms of temperature while the June-August forecast show much of the region experiencing warmer and drier than normal conditions.
The latest drought map — also presented during Thursday’s webinar — showed Yankton County, Bon Homme County, Hutchinson County and parts of surrounding counties listed as being in a severe drought.
Kluck said he doesn’t necessarily expect improvement anytime soon.
“I’m not going to go out on a limb and say what it’s going to be a month from now,” he said. “But based on everything I just showed you, I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s not going to be as good as it is now.”
National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said that the mountain west is shedding its snowpack quickly.
“Mountain snowpack has already seen its 2021 seasonal peak accumulation,” he said. “We are now on the recession side for all the basins. Overall, the mountainous snow-water equivalent — the amount of liquid that was stored in the pack — at the point of this year’s peak accumulation was lower than normal.”
As a result of the low mountain snowpack and less precipitation on the upper plains, Low said there is some good news for the region.
“The National Weather Service June water supply forecast was issued (Thursday) morning,” he said. “The June through September volume forecast remains low to well-below normal for the mountainous west. We are not expecting any significant flooding from mountain snow melt. … Much of the Missouri River Basin has a reduced risk for flooding this year as compared to normal.”
Some minor flooding has occurred in the lower basin, which has seen more rainfall.
With snowpack and rainfall below normal, naturally, so too will be runoff.
John Remus, chief of the USACE’s Missouri River Basin Water management Division, said runoff forecasts are running well-below average and will have impacts downstream.
“The 2021 upper-basin runoff forecast continues to be very low,” he said. “Our studies indicate that water conservation measures will be implemented this year. These measures will mean less than full service navigation flow support and below-normal winter releases.”
Kevin Grode of the USACE said that the 2021 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 17.9 million acre feet, or 69% of normal. If realized, it would be the 22nd lowest recorded runoff year for the basin in recorded history.
The next corps webinar is set for July 8.
