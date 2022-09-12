A Welcoming Sign
Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser (with plaque) is shown with members of Yankton’s Connecting Cultures group Monday, when the City Commission honored the group’s annual Welcoming Week celebration.

With its fourth annual Welcoming Week celebration, a local group continues its mission to make all newcomers to Yankton feel welcome.

“Connecting Cultures has three core values: celebration, education and advocacy,” she said, noting that events planned for this week comprise all three core values. “We are celebrating together; we are educating ourselves about other cultures and food; and we’re advocating that everybody is welcome in our community.”

