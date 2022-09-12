A Welcoming Sign

With its fourth annual Welcoming Week celebration, a local group continues its mission to make all newcomers to Yankton feel welcome.
“Connecting Cultures has three core values: celebration, education and advocacy,” she said, noting that events planned for this week comprise all three core values. “We are celebrating together; we are educating ourselves about other cultures and food; and we’re advocating that everybody is welcome in our community.”
This week, Yankton’s City Commission kicked off another Welcoming Week with a proclamation at its Monday meeting.
“This is year four of them doing it and they’re always excited (about it),” said Sarah Brandt, president of Yankton’s Connecting Cultures group, “They want people to come and live in Yankton as well, and they want to make sure people are heard in all city decisions.”
Connecting Cultures is partnering with Welcoming America, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring that everyone belongs, according to its website.
Since forming five years ago, the group has been told that Yankton really is a welcoming place, Brandt said.
“We want to keep it that way,” she said. “We want people to be excited to move here and be excited to stay here with their families.”
Wednesday, Connecting Cultures is hosting a “Meet & Mingle” in collaboration with Yankton Thrive as part of Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Hospitality Program, from 5-7 p.m. at MMU’s Cimpl Arena, 1105 W. Eighth Street in Yankton.
“Everyone in the community is welcome,” Brandt said. “Newcomers and long-term residents, everyone is welcome to come and interact with each other.”
Also, participants will be able to attend Wednesday’s MMU Women’s volleyball game for free, courtesy of Yankton Thrive.
Saturday, in collaboration with Market at the Meridian, Connecting Cultures will present a special chef event in honor of both Welcoming Week and Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Thursday.
The Connecting Cultures event will occur in tandem with the Market’s usual culinary and artistic offerings.
“We are going to have a Tamale Fest from 9 a.m.-noon on Douglas Avenue at Market at the Meridian,” Erica Aguilar, Connecting Cultures’ outreach coordinator, told the Press & Dakotan. “We invite everyone to join Connecting Cultures and celebrate the Hispanic community.”
Though tamales will be on hand at Saturday’s event, they can also be preordered through the Connecting Cultures Facebook page until Sept. 15, she said, adding that funds will go to support the group’s mission.
Tamales are a traditional Hispanic food served in many American countries, with each region known for its specific take on the basic recipe of nixtamalized corn flour, stuffed with meat and or vegetables and sauce, and wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf, Aguilar said.
“Most people know what a tamale is, they are easy to serve and they are tasty,” Aguilar said. “Also, they are representative of different countries in Latin America.”
However, making tamales is a long process and can be challenging for those who have never been taught how. The recipes and skills are often passed down from generation to generation.
Chef Sandra Reyes will be making tamales according to the traditions of her native Guatemala, Aguilar said.
“It’s a little different flavor. It’s spicier,” she said. “She’s actually going to make vegan tamales. There are people that don’t eat meat, and we want them to enjoy it, too. She’s also making salsa, and there are going to be free samples.”
Other tamales, made by two Mexican chefs, will include pork tamales with red salsa, chicken tamales with salsa verde and cheese tamales made with poblano or spicy serrano peppers.
Chef Sara Salinas’ tamales will be prepared in keeping with traditions from her native coastal region of Guerrero, Mexico, and wrapped in banana leaves.
Meanwhile, Chef Guadalupe “Lupita” Alarcon, who hails from further south in Guerrero, will flavor her tamales in the way she was taught 20 years ago by the women in her family and will wrap her tamales in corn husks, she said.
Organizers hope the events, as well as the food, help cultivate a sense of belonging and recognition for all cultures represented in Yankton.
Aguilar said she hopes the people from different Latin American countries, as well as from the Caribbean and South America, living in Yankton, will feel represented and celebrated, she said.
