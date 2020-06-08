Incidents
• A report was received at 8:37 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Green St.
• A report was received at 2:41 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Capitol St. The vehicle was later found.
• A report was received at 2:54 p.m. Saturday of the theft of construction cones on Green St.
• A report was received at 3:03 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 7:57 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 10 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 4:44 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Augusta Circle.
• A report was received at 8:10 p.m. Sunday of the theft of services on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 8:46 a.m. Monday of theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:42 p.m. Monday of the theft of money on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:59 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Tooty’s Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:42 a.m. Saturday of an assault off of Bill Baggs Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:51 a.m. Sunday of a fight on Vote St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:38 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Halley St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.