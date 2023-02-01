IRENE — Thanks to Mother Nature, shoppers have another chance to take part in a clothing swap.
The swap, scheduled at Irene-Wakonda High School, was originally planned for last Saturday. Because of bad weather, the event has been postponed to Feb. 11. All other aspects remain the same, with the swap starting at 1 p.m. and running until about 8 p.m.
The Irene-Wakonda High School student council is sponsoring the event, which collects donated clothing for sale at a freewill donation. The proceeds go toward student activities.
After the swap, unclaimed clothing will be put toward designated school uses or donated to area nonprofit organizations, according to Student Council advisor Alannah Aesoph.
“Select donations are still being accepted,” she said. “We are mostly in need of men’s clothing and women’s size small/medium.”
The clothing swap will still be held in conjunction with basketball games that start at 3 p.m. and run into the evening, Aesoph said.
“The original basketball classic that was being held on Jan. 28 is now on Feb. 11,” she said. “We decided to stick with those basketball games in hopes of more people showing up.”
