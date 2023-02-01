IRENE — Thanks to Mother Nature, shoppers have another chance to take part in a clothing swap.

The swap, scheduled at Irene-Wakonda High School, was originally planned for last Saturday. Because of bad weather, the event has been postponed to Feb. 11. All other aspects remain the same, with the swap starting at 1 p.m. and running until about 8 p.m.

