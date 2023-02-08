• On Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 12, near 547 Ave. Carl Whisler of rural Knox County, struck the rear end of another vehicle traveling West on Highway 12, driven by Kathleen Meier, of Niobrara. There were no injuries. Crofton Fire, Crofton Ambulance and Nebraska Game and Parks all responded to the scene. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• On Feb. 4, 2023, at approximately 10 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a reckless and possibly intoxicated driver in the area of 543 Ave. and 888 Road. A Deputy was dispatched to the area and subsequently located the suspect vehicle. Investigation revealed Yuriesky O. Alvarez, 38, of Yankton to be the driver. Several open alcohol containers were located within the vehicle and Alvarez displayed signs of alcohol consumption. Alvarez was transported to the Knox County Jail and submitted to a breath test, resulting in over the legal limit to safely operate a motor vehicle. Alvarez was cited for several traffic offenses and lodged in the Knox County Jail. Drivers should be aware of Nebraska Revised Statute 60-6,211.08, which restricts individuals from possessing and consuming alcohol while inside a motor vehicle on a roadway. Drivers obviously are restricted from operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .08 with enhanced penalties with a BAC over .150 per Nebraska Revised Statute 60-6,196.
