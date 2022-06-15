Dr. David Burrow, an associate professor and chair of the Department of History at the University of South Dakota, will host a Pirate History presentation at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Dr. Burrow teaches a course at USD called “Pirates, Outlaws & Rebels,” which focuses on these groups in their historical context and explores why pirates and other persons living outside the law are often viewed as heroes.
This program is geared towards teens and adults. It is free and pre-registration is not required. Participants will be able to join the presentation virtually at https://meet.goto.com/977657957.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.