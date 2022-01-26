South Dakota recorded 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including deaths in Yankton and Clay counties — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,623. There have been 137 fatalities recorded so far this month.
Yankton County’s new COVID death was its 49th overall and fifth this month.
For Clay County, it was the 19th death recorded and second in January.
On other fronts, there were small hints that the current COVID surge, fueled by the omicron variant, could be nearing a plateau in South Dakota.
The DOH reported 1,508 new infections Wednesday, the smallest increase since Jan. 3, while active cases dropped to 35,534 (-621), the second straight day of declines after more than a month of increases.
Also, current hospitalizations dropped to 396 (-27). There were 39 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate dipped to 39.3% (-1.0%), the second consecutive day of decline.
There were 154 new cases reported in the eight area South Dakota counties, the smallest rise in more than three weeks.
Yankton County recorded 21 new cases, its smallest increase since Jan. 3. There were 64 recoveries reported, cutting active cases to 858 after climbing above 900 Tuesday for the first time. Two new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the January total to 25. The DOH portal on Wednesday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 12 COVID patients, five of whom were in intensive care, and the Human Services Center with eight COVID hospitalizations.
Clay County’s surge continued with 46 new infections, with active cases climbing to 694, a new pandemic high. Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota on Wednesday reported 40 active cases (32 students, 8 staff), down two from Tuesday; there were 49 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), one of whom was on campus (-3).
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +11; Charles Mix County, +23; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +15; Turner County, +9; and Union County, +26.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Douglas (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Wednesday showed the Yankton Federal Prison Camp with 44 active cases (43 inmates, 1 staff), down from 138 cases posted Tuesday.
