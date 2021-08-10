Proposed City Budget Looks For Growth In Revenue

The proposed 2022 municipal budget for the City of Yankton is predicting some big growth in terms of sales tax revenue.
Prior to Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board was addressed about the city’s proposed 2022 budget during a special work session.
According to City Manager Amy Leon, the proposed $63,659,722 budget is less than some of the budgets the city has seen over the past five years, some of which exceeded $70 million.
“A lot of that is because we’ve completed the water treatment plant and, while the Huether Family Aquatics Center project isn’t closed out, the lion’s share of that project has been constructed, obviously,” she said.
One thing city officials are clearly confident about is the growth of sales tax revenue.
Previous years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, had either seen predictions of little to flat growth on the year.
However, Leon said that 2022 is shaping up a little differently in the city’s eyes.
“We’re doing well sales tax-wise, so I predicted we’ll end 2021 with a 5% increase in sales tax revenue and that 2022, I think, will also have an increase of sales tax, which I have estimated to be at 3% (on the year),” she said. “Our budget’s based on those estimates. Of course, we have to monitor the revenue that comes in to insure that our expenditures meet what that revenue is.”
During Monday night’s meeting, Leon explained that the higher estimates were based on some of the realities the city is seeing.
“I like to be more conservative,” she said. “This was less conservative than I might have been, but also understanding that things are looking positive right now and we can’t pull back too much on an estimate or be too conservative because then it’s just not a good estimate.”
The 5% number to close out the year is very much within the realm of possibility. As of the latest sales tax report for the month of June, the city was up 10.12% on the year over the same time last year. And while the next couple of months’ reports will mark the peak of the tourism season, the city has a number of major activities that would be recorded in shoulder season reports, including a returning Riverboat Days at the end of August and a number of international archery events slated for the latter half of September.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum said he was excited to see Leon’s prediction for the coming year.
“I think this is the highest percentage — we’ll call it an optimistic percentage — that I’ve ever seen since you’ve been city manager and I would like to congratulate you on that,” he said. “You’ve come a long way.”
Leon said that while there are positive signs factoring into the 3% prediction, so are some of the current economic realities.
“While that’s a very positive outlook for our community, we are going to have an increase (in revenues) when things cost more,” she said. “We are experiencing some inflation — not just here in Yankton — but overall.”
One area that isn’t set to increase in 2022 is utility rates.
Across the board in 2022, Leon affirmed that there aren’t current plans to increase rates for next year in the budget.
“The rates that we currently have in place, I believe, are sufficient to cover our expenses for next year,” she said. “When we see that our fund balances are adequate enough with the projected revenue from our current rates to cover our expenses, I thought the right thing to do was not increase rates and give the folks a little break on increases.”
However, this will not always be the case in years to come.
“In the future, there will be rate increases,” she said.
For the time being, Leon said that, as of Monday night, it’s among the only feedback she has received on the budget.
“I haven’t heard any comments about the proposed 2022 budget other than folks being happy we weren’t going to change, or we weren’t proposing to change, anything with utility rates,” she said. “It’s the only public comment that I’ve gotten so far.”
While the city is also looking at getting $2.4 million in American Recovery Plan (ARP) funds over the next couple of years in two installments, Leon said this has yet to be budgeted.
“What we’ll spend that on is an eligible enterprise fund project that we might not have done otherwise due to budget constraints — perhaps infrastructure, water or wastewater,” she said. “We have a couple of years to expend those dollars. It may not happen in 2022. It may be 2023 or 2024. I believe we have until December 2024.”
Leon said the 2022 budget will be up for consideration by the board in September.
For more on the proposed 2022 municipal budget, visit https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/budget-cip.
