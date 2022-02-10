Victim In Hutchinson County Fatal Crash Identified

PARKSTON — A 52-year-old Chancellor man has been officially identified as the person who died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash east of Parkston.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the vehicle struck a deer about 12 miles east of Parkston at 6:48 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
Jeb Ford, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.