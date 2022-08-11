Yankton County Facing Burn Ban

A burn ban is looming for Yankton County.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) issued a press release Thursday urging county residents to “refrain from any open burning at this time” due to dry conditions.
The action should become official next week. “We are looking at putting the burn ban in effect after the Tuesday County Commission meeting,” the press release said.
So far this year, much of Yankton County is several inches behind normal in precipitation, and recent hot weather has exacerbated conditions. According to the latest Drought Monitor, Yankton County has reached the D3-D4 category, with is extreme drought.
“With conditions still remaining dry in Yankton County, public safety officials are asking that you refrain from any open burning at this time. Conditions are favorable for fire (to) grow (and) spread rapidly,” the press release said.
“If you must burn, have a hose or water supply there to extinguish and fire that could get out of control. Big tree piles or rubbish piles should not be burned at this time.”
The YCOEM urges people to contact their local fire department for more information.
