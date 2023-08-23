PIERRE — South Dakota State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn was elected president of the Conference of State Court Administrators (COSCA). Sattizahn assumed the position’s one-year term on Aug. 2, 2023, following the group’s annual conference in New York City.

Sattizahn has served as state court administrator for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System (UJS) since 2013. He previously held positions with the UJS as the director of policy and legal services and legal and legislative counsel. Sattizahn also served as a law clerk and staff attorney for the South Dakota Supreme Court and was engaged in private law practice. He earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and juris doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

