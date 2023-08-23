PIERRE — South Dakota State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn was elected president of the Conference of State Court Administrators (COSCA). Sattizahn assumed the position’s one-year term on Aug. 2, 2023, following the group’s annual conference in New York City.
Sattizahn has served as state court administrator for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System (UJS) since 2013. He previously held positions with the UJS as the director of policy and legal services and legal and legislative counsel. Sattizahn also served as a law clerk and staff attorney for the South Dakota Supreme Court and was engaged in private law practice. He earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and juris doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law.
“The UJS is proud of the work Greg has done here in South Dakota the last 10 years as state court administrator,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “His accomplishments in that position and his professionalism have earned him the respect of his colleagues across the country as evidenced by his election to lead COSCA. We are lucky to have him here in South Dakota.”
“State court administrators play an important role in keeping the courthouse doors open for business,” said Mary C. McQueen, president of the National Center for State Courts. “We look forward to Greg’s leadership as we work to expand access to justice in rural America.”
COSCA is comprised of the chief executives of the court systems in each state, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories. The conference exists to strengthen the judicial branch by improving the quality of state courts and increasing the public’s trust and confidence in the justice system. It also works closely with the Conference of Chief Justices on issues of mutual interest.
