ARMOUR — During this time of year we find many students thinking seriously about what their future may hold and what will be needed to help them make their dream career a reality.
One topic of concern for many students is the testing that is often expected and sometimes required for scholarship competition or admission into special majors at the college level. Some students find themselves worrying about how they will do on their exam and how their score will affect their opportunities.
To help with this issue, Armour High School is arranging for the ACT Prep Course to be offered in the evenings at their school beginning in early March. Any area student is welcome to become a part of this special ACT preparation course.
This course has developed into a comprehensive approach to ACT test preparation and involves 18 hours of class instruction, teaching students a variety of test strategies, experiencing several practice tests in reading, English, math and science sub-test areas to help students become more confident with taking the exam.
Applications are now being accepted for the course and seating is very limited. The registration will close as soon as the seats available are filled. Any junior in the area who is looking for a way to better prepare for the exam should call or e-mail for more information. Students and parents with questions about this course and the cost involved should contact Dana Sanderson as soon as possible at danasanderson51@gmail.com or telephone at 491-0804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.