• Crystal Jensen, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Christopher Coatney, 42, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• McKenzie White Eyes, 27, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Dylan Schrempp, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Stephanie Haneklaus, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, contempt and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• John Rolston, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for resisting arrest; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and assault against a law enforcement officer.
